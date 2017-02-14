CRASH: I-20 westbound near Robinson Road in Jackson

UPDATE: 02/14/2017 9:45am Traffic delays have been increased to approximately one hour. Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

Law enforcement and emergency responders are on the scene.

Crash I-20 in Jackson Mississippi 02142017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: John Eric Bullard, WJTV Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV Photo Credit: Justin Burks, WJTV Photo Credit: John Eric Bullard, WJTV

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Heavy traffic delays are being reported along I-20 near Robinson Road in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) estimates that delays are approximately 50 minutes in duration along the westbound lanes from Robinson Road to Springridge Road and Exit 36.

MDOT reports a crash has taken place. The extent of possible injuries is not known at this time.

WJTV is en route to the scene and will provide more information and traffic updates as soon as they are available.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.