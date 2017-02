RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A deadly crash happened Wednesday morning on the Spillway, according to authorities.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said one person died.

We’re told that the Reservoir Police Department is leading the investigation. The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance with the scene.

