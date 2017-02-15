2 Pike County inmates in hospital after jail fight breaks out

By Published: Updated:
prison, jail cell by AP Graphics AP_0112200787

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A fight broke out at the Pike County jail Tuesday night. Authorities said five inmates were injured.

According to Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bill, the fight started around 5:30 p.m. between some inmates from Pike County and the Brookhaven area.

Two inmates received puncture wounds and had to be taken to the hospital, Bell said. At last check, they were in stable condition. The three others were treated by the jail nurse for minor injuries.

The fight happened in the B Block where 24 inmates were located.

Bell said the 19 inmates that weren’t involved in the fight were escorted out of the block by deputies.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to help out with the incident.

We’re told charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s