2 Pike County inmates in hospital after jail fight breaks out

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A fight broke out at the Pike County jail Tuesday night. Authorities said five inmates were injured.

According to Pike County Chief Investigator Chris Bill, the fight started around 5:30 p.m. between some inmates from Pike County and the Brookhaven area.

Two inmates received puncture wounds and had to be taken to the hospital, Bell said. At last check, they were in stable condition. The three others were treated by the jail nurse for minor injuries.

The fight happened in the B Block where 24 inmates were located.

Bell said the 19 inmates that weren’t involved in the fight were escorted out of the block by deputies.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called to help out with the incident.

We’re told charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.