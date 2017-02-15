Agency: St. Louis paramedic lied about Boston Marathon help

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO People stop to photograph a Boston Strong banner hanging at Rowes Wharf on Friday, April 15, 2016, in Boston, to commemorate the third anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
FILE PHOTO People stop to photograph a Boston Strong banner hanging at Rowes Wharf on Friday, April 15, 2016, in Boston, to commemorate the third anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The St. Louis Fire Department says a paramedic training officer falsely claimed he ran to the aid of victims at the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Shawn Daniel was honored at a St. Louis Blues hockey game in January. A posting on the Fire Department’s Facebook page on Jan. 18 said he was among the emergency workers who hurried to help those injured in the bombing. Daniel was working at the time for a private ambulance company near Boston.

But the Fire Department says in a statement Tuesday that Daniel was never on the scene of the bombing and did not provide medical assistance. The Fire Department apologized.

The statement does not say what discipline Daniel might face. A message left with a department spokesman Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s