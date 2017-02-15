Breaking: JPD investigating overnight homicide

By Published: Updated:
crime-scene

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At 11:39 Tuesday night, Jackson Police responded to University Blvd. near Natchez Railroad St. regarding an unknown trouble.

When officers arrived on scene they learned that an unidentified black male was deceased in the driver seat of a gold Dodge SUV.

The vehicle was sitting in the right lane of northbound traffic.

shooting-on-universityshooting-on-university Blvd.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting appeared to have occurred within or in very close proximity to the vehicle.

There is no suspect information or motive provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This is the 12th homicide investigation for 2017.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s