Breaking: JPD investigating overnight homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – At 11:39 Tuesday night, Jackson Police responded to University Blvd. near Natchez Railroad St. regarding an unknown trouble.

When officers arrived on scene they learned that an unidentified black male was deceased in the driver seat of a gold Dodge SUV.

The vehicle was sitting in the right lane of northbound traffic.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting appeared to have occurred within or in very close proximity to the vehicle.

There is no suspect information or motive provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS (8477).

This is the 12th homicide investigation for 2017.