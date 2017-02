JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) The cause of a fire at an abandoned home located on Capitol and Longino Streets in Jackson is still being investigated.

The fire was reported after 6:00 o’clock this morning and under control a short time later.

No injuries were reported.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.