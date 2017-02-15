Country singer Thomas Rhett’s family growing by two

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Thomas Rhett arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
FILE PHOTO Thomas Rhett arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Country singer Thomas Rhett’s family is growing by two in 2017. The “Die A Happy Man” singer announced Wednesday on Twitter that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant and they are adopting a child from Africa.

The couple, whose last name is Akins, posted a photo of themselves with the word “baby” spelled out in balloons with the caption, “Life is about to get crazy!” They are vocal about their support for adoption and have helped raise money and volunteered on mission trips with the nonprofit 147 Million Orphans.

Married in 2012, the couple appears in the music video for his No. 1 country hit, “Die A Happy Man,” which earned him a Grammy nomination this year.

 

