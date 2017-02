RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College opens up the regular season tomorrow afternoon and the Eagles begin the new year ranked 17th in the NJCAA preseason poll.

The Eagles are coming off a year of inconsistency.

They went 25-22 last season which was the first time the club won less than 30 games since 2013. The team says it was due to having just five sophomores. This year, however, they have 14, which the team says can make a difference this year.