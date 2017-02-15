ICE Agents conduct enforcement operation at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office went to a home on Welota Drive Wednesday.

According to an ICE spokesperson, they conducted a targeted enforcement operation.

Bill Chandler, the executive director of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance said his office received a call from the family inside the home when the incident occurred. The family is from Argentina.

Chandler said that a woman locked herself in the bathroom

ICE did not mention the reason they were conducting the operation.

No other details have been released about the incident.