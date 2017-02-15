ICE Agents conduct enforcement operation at Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office went to a home on Welota Drive Wednesday.
According to an ICE spokesperson, they conducted a targeted enforcement operation.
Bill Chandler, the executive director of the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance said his office received a call from the family inside the home when the incident occurred. The family is from Argentina.
Chandler said that a woman locked herself in the bathroom
ICE did not mention the reason they were conducting the operation.
No other details have been released about the incident.