JFD working to extinguish blaze at hotel on Highway 80

UPDATE: 02/15/2017 5:44am JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says that the JFD was on the scene by 5:15am. The fire was reported to be under control at 5:29am.

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a hotel on Highway 80 in Jackson, Mississippi.

WJTV’s Margaret-Ann Carter is on the scene. Carter reports that the Jackson Fire Department says there were no injuries at this time but they are still searching the building. The fire was contained to one room; there is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. WJTV will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Hotel fire on hwy 80 several JFD trucks on scene working to put out the fire – working to get more info @WJTV pic.twitter.com/e9zYPsaoP7 — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) February 15, 2017

JFD says no injuries reported at this time but crews are still searching the building – the fire was contained to one room- @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kbpd6n3pPT — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) February 15, 2017