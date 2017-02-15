New Tennessee chancellor vows to move quickly in AD search

Steve Megargee, Sports Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - In this March 27, 2015, file photo, University of Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart gestures as he speaks to reporters about the firing of head basketball coach Donnie Tyndall, in Knoxville, Tenn. Hart is ready to look ahead to 2015-16 after a tumultuous year that included record fundraising and modest improvements on the field but also the abrupt firing of men's basketball coach Donnie Tyndall and criticism over the elimination of the Lady Vols nickname in all sports but basketball. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – New Tennessee chancellor Beverly Davenport says the school plans to move “very quickly” in hiring an athletic director but isn’t specifying a target date on making the selection.

Davenport says the qualities she’s seeking include “administrative experience, management experience, people who have integrity, who will not budge on issues of compliance, who know compliance, who’ve dealt with tough compliance issues.”

FILE PHOTO Incoming University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport speaks to reporters on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn., after the Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve her appointment to head the state's flagship public university. (AP Photo/Erik Schelzig)
Davenport took over as Tennessee’s chancellor on Wednesday. The former Cincinnati interim president has replaced Jimmy Cheek.

Tennessee is seeking an athletic director to replace Dave Hart, who announced in August he was stepping down.

Hart’s retirement is officially effective June 30. The terms of his contract allow Tennessee to hire a replacement before that date and put Hart on paid administrative leave if he receives 15 days written notice.

 

