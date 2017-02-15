Crews working to restore power in Pearl and Flowood

UPDATE: 02/15/2017 7:26am No injuries are reported from the crash. Entergy confirms that the outages are caused by the crash. A spokesperson for the company says that they are trying to switch as many customers as they can to a different power circuit as they work to repair the downed pole and lines at the crash site. Power is expected to be restored to the area by 8:30am.

UPDATE: 02/15/2017 7:08am A vehicle in the area crashed into a utility pole. It is not yet known if the crash caused the outage.

UPDATE: 02/15/2017 7:04am Traffic lights at major intersections are not in service. Pearl Police are directing traffic at Highways 80 and 49. They are also directing traffic at Highway 80 and Flowood Drive.

Original Story:

FLOWOOD, Mississippi (WJTV) Scattered power outages are being reported in Flowood and Pearl this morning.

A note on Entergy’s website says that just over 400 customers are affected by the outages.

According to Entergy they are still working to determine the cause of the outage, which was reported at approximately 6:31am. A crew is working to restore power as soon as the cause is determined. The estimated time of restoration is 8:30am.

