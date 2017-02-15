School district issues statement about video that shows fight at Northwest Rankin High

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A video posted on Facebook of a Northwest Rankin High School fight is making its way around social media.The video shows one student sitting on bleachers eating when another student walks up and throws a punch. That’s when the brawl started.

WJTV reached out to the school district requesting an on-camera interview to address the fight and possible bullying.

We were sent the following statement from the Rankin County School District:

“An administrator was present in the gym at the time of the incident and was able to diffuse the situation in less than 20 seconds. Northwest Rankin High School officials were not made aware of a previous conflict between these two students. Given the opportunity, RCSD students are engaged in a conflict resolution process.”