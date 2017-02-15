Statistics released about the state of Forest Hill High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Shocking statistics were revealed during the Jackson Public School District board meeting Wednesday.

Graduation rate statistics out of Forest Hill High School brought about a serious conversation between the interim superintendent, board members, and the new Forest Hill principal.

A large number of overage students drew a gasp for some in the room. Those are the students who are above the average age of their grade level. There are nine 20-year-olds in the 11th grade.

JPS addressing concerns within the school district this morning- here are some numbers coming out of forest hill high school @WJTV pic.twitter.com/KAizW1N4sh — Margaret-Ann Carter (@MargaretAnnWJTV) February 15, 2017

“What it sounds like to me is we have not taken that deep dive into that information but relied on the outside presence to come in and give us direction and that to me is concerning,” Ricky Jones said, who is the JPS Board of Trustees Vice President.

Among several things, Principal Victor Ellis says he wants to separate the overage students into other classes for a better learning environment. Another concern that was pointed out is only 144 out of 215 seniors are on schedule to graduate at this time in the year.

“We want parents to be assured that we are working as hard as we can to make sure their children are safe that they’re in a good learning environment and that every day that they have a good experience at school,” Beneta Burt said, the JPS Board of Trustees President.

She said during their last meeting they decided to widen the search for a superintendent. At this time they are still working to find a search firm who will then help choose a superintendent.

On their web page JPS says they hope to have a new superintendent by July 1st.