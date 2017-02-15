Trial date pushed back to October for Jessica Chamber’s murder suspect

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Quinton Tellis
Quinton Tellis

SARDIS, Miss. (AP) – The man accused in the 2014 burning death of a 19-year-old woman has had his capital murder trial date pushed back.

News outlets report District Attorney John Champion said Monday that 28-year-old Quinton Tellis will go to trial Oct. 9. Tellis was originally set to stand trial on June 19, but the date was moved because the daughter of one of the defense attorneys has to undergo medical treatments.

Jessica Chambers (Photo Courtesy: Remembering Jessica Chambers/Facebook)
Jessica Chambers (Photo Courtesy: Remembering Jessica Chambers/Facebook)

Tellis is accused of setting Jessica Chambers on fire in Courtland. She died after being found on a roadside with burns all over her body.

Authorities say Tellis had been in a relationship with Chambers. He has pleaded not guilty.

Tellis is also accused in the 2015 stabbing death of 34-year-old Meing-Chen Hsiao, a University of Louisiana at Monroe graduate student.

