2 arrested in connection with juvenile sex trafficking investigation

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (WJTV) — Two people from Jackson are arrested in connection with a juvenile sex trafficking investigation.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old Willie Blackmon, Jr. and 33-year-old Lindsey Hutto have been charged in connection with the crimes.

Authorities started an investigation in the summer of 2016 and found that a juvenile had been forced into the sex trade.

Hutto and Blackmon also were linked to an investigation that involved the FBI Jackson Division and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Authorities said they determined that they were operating in 11 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

North Carolina

South Carolina

Tennessee

Through the investigation, authorities identified several victims, including children that were exploited. We’re told the organization used Internet websites to promote prostitution. They also allegedly used social media to recruit children into the organization.

Blackmon is charged with one count of child sex trafficking and three counts of human trafficking. Hutto is charged with one count child sex trafficking.

Anyone with information about this particular investigation or other incidents of suspected human trafficking should contact their local law enforcement office or report it to the national human trafficking hotline (888) 373-7888.