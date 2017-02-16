AG Hood warning taxpayers about W-2 scams

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Attorney General Jim Hood is warning taxpayers that scammers are targeting organizations attempting to collect W-2 data that can in turn be used to file fraudulent tax returns.

According to Hood, the IRS said, scammers are now combining two common scams into one:

First, the criminals will send an email to an employee in HR that initially appears to be from the company CEO or another corporate executive, asking for copies of the W-2 forms of all employees.

Next, they follow up with an urgent request to transfer a large sum of money to a bank account controlled by cyber criminals.

AG Hood is urging Mississippians to remember that when they receive sudden or unexpected requests like this from someone in authority at their workplace, they may be spoofed emails.

Employees should always verify by phone that this is a legitimate request coming from that executive.

“We have received calls and reports to our office this week from entities whose employees have fallen for this type of scam,” Attorney General Hood said. “Employees who would have W2 information, such as accounting or human resources personnel, are particularly susceptible to this scam. All types of organizations are possible targets, including schools, healthcare organizations, nonprofits, and private businesses.”

Consumers who need to report information about a phishing scam or any tax-related scam should contact the Consumer Protection Division of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at (800) 281-4418.