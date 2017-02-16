Attempted burglary at Discount Tobacco & Beer store on Robinson Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson business owner is considering closing after someone tried to break into his store again.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Discount Tobacco and Beer on Robinson Road.

We’re told the burglars tried to hammer their way in through the back of the building. When the authorities got there, they found an abandoned van that had been stolen and a sledgehammer on the property.

The owner, Gobind Dadlani, says this is one of several crimes to happen there.

“They’ve tried to break in through the walls to come inside because I have it secured in the front now,” he said. “They have to find another way to get in they’re trying to do it through the wall.”

The owner has been in business for 11 years. This makes four times that someone has tried to get in through the walls, twice through the front door, and he has been held at gunpoint three times.