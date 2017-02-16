Boeing union bid fails in South averse to organizing

Meg Kinnard, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO A model of a Boeing 787 is seen outside the company's massive assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013. Jack Jones, the general manager for Boeing South Carolina operations called 2013 a transitional year for the company in the state during a briefing for reporters on Thursday. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)
FILE PHOTO A model of a Boeing 787 is seen outside the company's massive assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2013. Jack Jones, the general manager for Boeing South Carolina operations called 2013 a transitional year for the company in the state during a briefing for reporters on Thursday. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Workers at a Boeing plant in South Carolina have rejected an effort to unionize.

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday released the results of the vote. Nearly 3,000 production workers were eligible to vote in the balloting at the aviation giant’s North Charleston facilities.

For weeks, both Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers bought billboards, print ads, television and radio ads, urgings workers to vote for or against the unionization effort.

The Machinists initially tried to unionize the plant in 2015 but called off that vote because of what the union called a toxic atmosphere and political interference.

The vote comes two days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Boeing plant for the rollout of the first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from the campus.

 

