Businesses closed due to ‘A Day Without Immigrants’

(WJTV) — People across the nation, including right here in the Metro, are sending a message about what it would be like to live in a country without immigrants.

Groups have held protests in solidarity across the United States Thursday for “A Day Without Immigrants”.

In some areas of the country, they’ve stayed home from work and school hoping to demonstrate their importance to America’s economy and its way of life.

Many businesses that are owned by immigrants closed their doors Thursday.

In the Metro area, WJTV went to the Super Mercado Los Angeles, that is located in Pearl.It’s doors were closed.

There was a sign on the door that said “Feb. 6, Un día sin Hispanos. Cerrado” which translates to February 6, A day without Hispanics, closed.