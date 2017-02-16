Daughter: No justice in Columbus cop father’s shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Latest on the case against a man accused of shooting a Columbus police officer in 1972 (all times local):

11 a.m. – The daughter of a Columbus police officer wounded in a 1972 shooting says she can’t agree with a judge’s decision to dismiss the case against the suspect.

Lori Cooper says no one should be able to shoot a police officer and not suffer the consequences.

Franklin County Judge Guy Reece on Thursday rejected a prosecutor’s request that the case against shooting suspect Charles Hays be reopened.

Reece says that on balance the evidence shows Hays’ right to a speedy trial was violated by authorities’ failure to bring him back to Ohio in the years after the shooting.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said a decision hasn’t been made whether to appeal.

