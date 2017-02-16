Elderly man killed in Tupelo house fire

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
fatal-house-fire

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say a house fire in Tupelo killed an elderly man and injured a second person.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kVX7Sq ) that 70-year-old Billy Conaway was pronounced dead at North Mississippi Medical Center after firefighters pulled him from Wednesday’s fire. Smoke inhalation was believed to be the cause of his death.

A female friend of Conaway’s was flown to a burn center in Jackson. Her condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker says the fire apparently started in the home’s living room. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, but Walker says it apparently was started by a space heater placed too close to combustible materials.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com

 

