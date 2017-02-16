Guilty plea made involving San Bernardino terror attack

Enrique Marquez Jr
FILE SKETCH - This Dec. 21, 2015 courtroom file sketch shows Enrique Marquez Jr. in federal court in Riverside, Calif. Marquez, a longtime friend of Syed Rizwan Farook, the male shooter in the San Bernardino terrorist attack, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring with Farook in 2011 and 2012 to provide material support to terrorists. Marquez, 25, of Riverside, Calif., entered into a plea agreement that was filed Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in U.S. District Court, and is scheduled to formally plead Thursday, Feb. 16. (Bill Robles via AP, File)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) – The Latest on guilty plea on charges related to the San Bernardino terror attack (all times local):

10:10 a.m. – A California man has pleaded guilty to providing the high-powered rifles used to kill 14 people in the San Bernardino terror attack.

The plea agreement between 25-year-old Enrique Marquez Jr. and prosecutors was accepted Thursday by a federal judge in Riverside, California.

In addition to providing material support to terrorists, Marquez also pleaded guilty to conspiring with one of the San Bernardino shooters in plots for mass killings that were never carried out.

The December 2015 attack also wounded 22 people at a meeting of San Bernardino County employees.

Husband-and-wife assailants Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik were killed in a gunfight with authorities later that day.

 

