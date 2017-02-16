Hinds County inmate walks off work detail

Omar Louis Diaz (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)
Omar Louis Diaz (Photo: Hinds County Sheriff's Department)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Hinds County deputies are looking for an inmate who left a work detail Wednesday night.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason said Omar Louis Diaz walked away from the State/County Work Center in Raymond.

He was arrested in January for DUI and traffic violations.

Authorities tell us that Diaz is undocumented, and that deputies were holding him at the request of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We do not consider him to be dangerous or a threat to the community and we are working with ICE officials to get Diaz back in custody,” Sheriff Mason said.

