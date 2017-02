JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson City Council held a special meeting Thursday to discuss concerns over the Jackson Public School District.

The council discussed the lack of teachers in core classes.

JPS is hosting a job fair for teachers this Saturday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the School Board Meeting Room located at 621 South State Street.

The district is also recruiting retired teachers.

Are you a retired teacher and interested in teaching again? Visit the JPS website @ https://t.co/HIMScPXg1S to apply! pic.twitter.com/nhCQPNklG7 — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) February 15, 2017

Correction: JPS will host a Job Fair Sat, February 18, from 8am- 11am in the Board Room. (621 South State St) — JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) February 15, 2017