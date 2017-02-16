Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance talks about the Violence Reduction Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the ongoing efforts of the Violence Reduction Network.

They discussed what the police department had learned from being a part of the network, which helps cities across the nation improve their departments.

Officials with the department call the VRN a true asset for JPD. The VRN did a technical assessment on JPD, and the findings were that the department was very behind in regards to technology.

“They’re going to help us come up to par with not only the new technologies are but what other agencies are doing across the country as far as technology,” Deputy Chief Joseph Wade said.

Vance is hoping the community helps them out with preventing gun violence.

“The big dilemma here is that we don’t know ahead of time that some of these conflicts are brewing,” Chief Vance said. “Nobody’s calling and asking us to intervene in these things so therefore they’re being played out in different settings where the lack of conflict resolution is leading particularly to gun violence.”