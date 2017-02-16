Jackson Police Investigating Latest Homicide

The deaf community in Jackson is mourning the loss of one of its own. At just 27-years-old, Rafael Thompson became the city’s 12th homicide so far this year. His friends tell us Thompson was a fun person who loved life and the people around him.

“He was stationary in the lane of traffic. Someone called in. At this point, we are not ruling anything out. At this particular point we just don’t have a motive right now,” Commander Tyree Jones Jackson.

Police say Thompson was found dead inside of a gold SUV bear Natchez avenue around 11:30 Tuesday night.

“We’re trying our best to investigate this from all angles. We are open to whatever information we receive, and we will follow up on that information,” Commander Jones said.

Thompson is a graduate of the Mississippi school for the deaf in Jackson. We got in touch with two of his classmates who are also deaf. They say they are in complete disbelief.

“I have known him for a long time and he is very sweet and funny,” DiSheka Mayers said. “I’m shocked and speechless right now. He is a very nice person not a bad person at all. He loved his friends and classmates.”

Wesley Figures is based in Alabama, however he tells us he spent many years getting to know Thompson as a classmate. “It is unbelievable that someone would shoot an innocent man who didn’t deserve to die. They took his life away. Pray for his family,” Figures said. “Please bring justice and peace for this innocent young man. He is only 27 years old.”

At this point police have no motive and no suspects.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy and an unfortunate situation,” Commander Jones said. “This is one of the crimes that we wish we could cartel, but of course we don’t get that call from anyone letting us know that they’re about to go out and commit a senseless act of violence against an individual. We hold ourselves accountable and responsible for investigating crimes and bringing the person responsible to justice.”