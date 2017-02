JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to Commander Tyree Jones, one person is dead. The man was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened on Winn Street near McFadden Road Thursday afternoon. Officers are looking for a gold Saturn that might have been involved.

No other details have been released at this time.

One person is dead on Winn Street according to JPD. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/zNpDVHllRt — Malary Pullen (@MalaryPullenTV) February 16, 2017

JPD investigating fatal shooting, Winn St./McFadden. Unidentified BM shot multiple times. Suspect in gold vehicle (MEL 366) possible tag. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 16, 2017

Update: possible tag is MEL 336, vehicle is possibly a gold Saturn car, occupied by at least 2BM, last seen traveling North on McFadden. https://t.co/Zu1t7SAxdL — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) February 16, 2017