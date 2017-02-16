Meth found during traffic stop in Vicksburg; 1 arrested

By Published:
Kevin Wilson (Photo: Vicksburg PD)
Kevin Wilson (Photo: Vicksburg PD)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police arrested a man during a traffic stop Wednesday on drug charges.

According to police, 34-year-old Kevin Wilson was taken into custody on Washington Street.

The officer found five grams of methamphetamine and a gun inside the car.

He is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by felon.

