Mississippi Youth of the Year to be announced by Boy & Girls Clubs on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In just one day, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi will be naming a new Youth of the Year.

For 70 years this competition has been honoring the nation’s young leaders.

At total of 17 youth from across the state are vying to be the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Mississippi Youth of the Year.

The awards luncheon will be held at the King Edward Hotel Friday, at 11:45 a.m. and the winner will be announced there.

The Mississippi Youth of the Year will walk away with a $5,000 scholarship prize.

Officials said this contest inspires young people on their paths to great futures.