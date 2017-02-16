Mississippi Youth of the Year to be announced by Boy & Girls Clubs on Friday

By Published:
youth-of-year-competiton

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — In just one day, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mississippi will be naming a new Youth of the Year.

For 70 years this competition has been honoring the nation’s young leaders.

At total of 17 youth from across the state are vying to be the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Mississippi Youth of the Year.

The awards luncheon will be held at the King Edward Hotel Friday, at 11:45 a.m. and the winner will be announced there.

The Mississippi Youth of the Year will walk away with a $5,000 scholarship prize.

Officials said this contest inspires young people on their paths to great futures.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s