Patient recovered after escaping from state hospital in Pearl

PEARL, Mississippi (WJTV) Few details are being released after a patient escaped from the Mississippi State Hospital at Whitfield.

Lt. Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department tells WJTV that his department assisted Mississippi State Hospital Police with the search last night for an escaped patient. “The city limits of Pearl (border) MS State Hospital property,” he says, “so we checked areas within our jurisdiction.”

Family members of the escaped patient, whose identity has not been released, were able to talk him into their vehicle off of North Sweethome Church Road. The family then contacted the Pearl Police Department and the patient was taken into custody and brought back to the hospital without incident.