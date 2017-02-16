Reward offered for info on Forest Avenue murder suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is looking for a wanted fugitive.

Joshua Thomas is wanted in connection with a murder that happened on Forest Avenue on February 6 in Jackson.

Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Jackson Police that 29-year-old Mario Lampkin was fatally shot in the head early in the morning at the Forest Park Apartments. Lampkin was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case.call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link.