Tax preparer pleads guilty to theft of government funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A tax preparer pleaded guilty to theft of government funds Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Gregory Davis and IRS- Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Jerome McDuffie, 33-yera-old Carmecia Jordan appeared in court Thursday.

Jordan is from Jackson.

Jordan was the co-owner of Hour Tax, LLC., a tax preparation office in Jackson.

Officials said in 2013, she submitted fraudulent tax returns and amended returns without the consent of her clients.

Davis said Jordan then diverted the refunds from the amended tax returns in the form of U.S. Treasury checks to five different addresses under her control. She allegedly cashed the checks and spent the money without the knowledge of her clients.

We’re told by authorities that Jordan defrauded the government of over $245,000 in a three-year-period.

She will be sentenced on May 4, 2017.

Jordan faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.