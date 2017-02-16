The Band Perry to headline Mississippi Bicentennial concert

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO Kimberly and Reid Perry of The Band Perry performs prior to the Ford EcoBoost 400 at the Homestead Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016 in Homestead, Fla. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)
FILE PHOTO Kimberly and Reid Perry of The Band Perry performs prior to the Ford EcoBoost 400 at the Homestead Miami Speedway on Sunday, November 20, 2016 in Homestead, Fla. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Grammy Award winners and Mississippi natives The Band Perry will headline the Governor’s Concert for the Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration South.

The free April 1 event at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport kicks off 2017 celebrations around the state. The concert also will feature Grammy nominee Vasti Jackson, Paul Thorn and Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, featuring Gulfport native and Allman Brothers Band drummer Jaimoe Johanson.

The concert will begin with “We Are Mississippi,” an orchestral salute to the state’s musical heritage conducted by Dr. Jay Dean, executive director of the Arts Institute of Mississippi.

Attendees must reserve tickets online at www.visitmississippi.org/200. Visitors are limited to six tickets each.

Bicentennial events are also planned for the north and central regions of the state, in Oxford on June 24 and Jackson on Dec. 9.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s