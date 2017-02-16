Toyota donates $750K to 2 Mississippi history museums

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A car manufacturer that assembles vehicles in Mississippi is the latest corporate donor to the state’s two history museums.

Toyota Motor North America is giving $750,000 to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The two museums are being built side-by-side in downtown Jackson. They are scheduled to open in December as part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will focus on events from 1945 to 1976. It will include a gallery sponsored by Toyota.

Private donors are giving $17 million for the museums, and the state has spent about $90 million for construction and exhibits.

The unit of Japanese-based Toyota Motor Co. has 2,200 employees at the manufacturing plant it opened in 2011 near the north Mississippi town of Blue Springs.