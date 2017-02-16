Toyota donates $750K to 2 Mississippi history museums

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. Toyota remained the top-selling automaker for a second year in a row, beating U.S. rival General Motors by some 270,000 vehicles in 2013, and set an ambitious target to sell more than 10 million vehicles in 2014. That would mark a milestone as no automaker has ever topped annual worldwide sales of 10 million. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. Toyota remained the top-selling automaker for a second year in a row, beating U.S. rival General Motors by some 270,000 vehicles in 2013, and set an ambitious target to sell more than 10 million vehicles in 2014. That would mark a milestone as no automaker has ever topped annual worldwide sales of 10 million. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A car manufacturer that assembles vehicles in Mississippi is the latest corporate donor to the state’s two history museums.

Toyota Motor North America is giving $750,000 to the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum.

The two museums are being built side-by-side in downtown Jackson. They are scheduled to open in December as part of the state’s bicentennial celebration.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum will focus on events from 1945 to 1976. It will include a gallery sponsored by Toyota.

Private donors are giving $17 million for the museums, and the state has spent about $90 million for construction and exhibits.

The unit of Japanese-based Toyota Motor Co. has 2,200 employees at the manufacturing plant it opened in 2011 near the north Mississippi town of Blue Springs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s