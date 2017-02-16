Vienna cafe bills patrons to charge cellphones over drinks

FILE PHOTO This Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2014 photo shows the MOS smartphone charging cables, in Decatur, Ga. The cables are reinforced with strong woven material along their length and anodized aluminum protection at the connector ends. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
VIENNA (AP) – A Viennese cafe owner has a message for customers who dawdle over drinks while charging their cellphones: Pay up.

And Galina Pokorny says that instead of complaining when they see a power charge on their bills, customers should read the menu: “Electricity, 1 euro” is printed there.

Pokorny said Thursday that a quick plug-in remains free at Terassencafe, “but this is meant for people who come in and sit for hours while charging their phones.”

Pokorny spoke after Austrian media reported complaints from two women who were charged for charging over wine spritzers. She thinks the fuss will die down and other establishments will follow her example.

She notes the grumbles that greeted cafes starting to charge for serving a glass of water with coffee a few years ago were short-lived.

 

