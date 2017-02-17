4 arrested on drug charges during raid in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Four people are arrested during a raid in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police, around 3:08 p.m. Friday, Vicksburg PD along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics went to Speed Street to conduct the raid.

The operation was a part of a two-month long surveillance and investigation into drug activity in the area.

Officers confiscated drugs and stolen property. They found a half ounce of cocaine, four guns, and a stolen flat screen TV. Law enforcement officers said two of the handguns were stolen.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested:

26-year-old Brandin Jashia Lane – charged with sale of controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

25-year-old Brandon Deon Wilson – charged with possession of cocaine with intent, two counts of possession of stolen firearm

22-year-old Damion Lamone Carroll – charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

20-year-old Larry Earl Johnson – charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of semiautomatic weapon by felon, and two counts sale of a controlled substance