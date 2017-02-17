4 year-old on the road to recovery after crash near reservoir

RIDGELAND, MS (WJTV) 4-year-old Taylor Hartwell is recovering after he was fighting for his life in the hospital last year.

Hartwell’s family was involved in a multiple car collision on the spillway last year. He was the only one that was injured and suffered a skull fracture.

“It was heartbreaking at first,” said Taylor’s father Jason Hartwell. “He was laying there in bed and you can’t do nothing about it.”

Taylor spent 73 days in the hospital and now goes to rehab three days a week.

“We think he is a warrior. He is a strong little boy for a 4-year-old,” said Jason.

Hartwell said doctors expect Taylor to make a full recovery in six months to a year.