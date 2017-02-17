AP Review: Court nominee backed minimum for disabled children

Jeff Donn, National Writer, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives for his meeting with Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Pa., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives for his meeting with Sen. Bob Casey, Jr., D-Pa., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(AP) An Associated Press review of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch’s legal record shows he has embraced a bare-bones standard of education for disabled children while often upholding other civil rights complaints against schools.

Gorsuch’s rulings on education in his decade on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflect a judge who closely follows judicial precedent, including when it means ruling against handicapped children and their parents.

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, says the committee will begin confirmation hearings for Gorsuch on March 20. Republicans hope to complete the confirmation process by April..

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s