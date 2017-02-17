Board members of JSU Alumni Association donate to university

By Published: Updated:
jsu-alumni-donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State Alumni Association met Friday to announce that all 33 members of the Board of Directors of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association have committed to giving at least $250 to the presidential campaign.

The Presidential Challenge comes after the issue of low cash reserve funds at the university. The association also said they will help hold the Institutions of Higher Learning and the administration accountable.

The meeting was held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Capitol Street.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s