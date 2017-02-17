Board memebers of JSU Alumni Association donate to university

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson State Alumni Association met Friday to announce that all 33 members of the Board of Directors of the Jackson State University National Alumni Association have committed to giving at least $250 to the presidential campaign.

The Presidential Challenge comes after the issue of low cash reserve funds at the university. The association also said they will help hold the Institutions of Higher Learning and the administration accountable.

The meeting was held at the Hilton Garden Inn on Capitol Street.