Business owner upset that city employee removed campaign sign from his fence

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A local business owner is upset after he says a City of Jackson worker removed a campaign sign from his property without any warning.

Now, he wants to know why. WJTV has been working get answers from city officials.

The owner of Gator’s BBQ on Terry Road, Wallace Owens, says last week a City of Jackson worker pulled up in a city truck and told his colleagues they couldn’t sell Valentine’s gifts in his parking lot.

He said the worker then told him the campaign sign on his fence has to go. Owens said the worker threw the sign in the back of his truck and drove off.

According to the city’s sign ordinance, his sign was one foot too close to the curb, and a city spokesperson says the sign was too large.

“He could have told me, and he could have at least gave me the signs and I could have taken the signs and removed them or even show me where they should have been,” he said. But I didn’t get any of that from him.”

According to city officials, if there’s an immediate traffic hazard, crews have the authority to remove the signs. Just this summer, Mr. Owens’ fence held a Hillary Clinton sign in the same spot. He said it was untouched.