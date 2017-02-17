Crews to repair huge hole near Meadowbrook, Ridgewood Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — There’s a huge hole in the street at the intersection of Ridgewood Road and Meadowbrook Road.

A City of Jackson spokesperson tells WJTV that the hole was caused by a sewer collapse. City crews have put caution cones around the hole.

We’re told that crews will be sent to the area Friday to make repairs.

In the meantime, drivers will need to avoid this area if possible.

