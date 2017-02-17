Danny Glover speaks on panel at Tougaloo College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A well known Hollywood actor was on a Jackson college campus Friday.

The Tougaloo College Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law Program and College Chapter of the NAACP held a forum for the Alliance for Fairness at Nissan.

The Alliance, along with Actor Danny Glover talked about reports of alleged human rights issues at the Nissan Plant in Canton, Mississippi.

Award winning pianist Charles Dillon and Mississippi Mass Choir member Desiree Johnson also attended.

Nissan representatives released this statement about the allegations:

The allegations made by the union are totally false. The UAW has admitted that these efforts are part of a campaign to pressure the company into recognizing a union, even without employee support. Nissan respects and values the Canton workforce, and our history reflects that we recognize the employees’ rights to decide for themselves whether or not to have third-party representation.