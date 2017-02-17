Jackson fire under control at abandoned house on Marla Avenue

UPDATE: 02/18/2017 5:13am The fire is reported to be under control. Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says that the blaze was under control at 4:45am. An all-clear was reported on the primary search. He says that the home is confirmed to be an abandoned home with no public utilities. “The cause of the fire,” he says, “is unknown at this time.”

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) Firefighters are working the scene of an abandoned house fire. JFD Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders tells WJTV that firefighters were on the scene at 3:54. They are working to get the fire under control.

No injuries are reported at this time. The call came in as an abandoned house on fire on Marla Avenue near Oakhurst Drive in Jackson.