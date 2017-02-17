Jackson man sentenced for 2014 robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson man is going to prison for aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Attorney General Jim Hood said 32-year-old Antonio Liddell pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of armed robbery.

Judge Jeff Weill sentenced him to 23 years in prison, with five of those years suspended, leaving 18 years to serve. He was also given five years of post-release supervision.

Liddell must serve his sentence day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

On April 24, 2014, authorities said Liddell attempted to cause injury to Jackson Police officers while he was being taken into custody for the armed robbery of another man who was working at a gas station in Jackson.

That same year, authorities also accused Liddell of robbing four victims at gunpoint in front of the MS Rubber Company in Jackson

“This individual showed disregard for our law enforcement officers and his fellow citizens with his dangerous actions, and I appreciate the strong sentence handed down by Judge Weill,” Attorney General Hood said. “I’d also like to thank Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance and his officers for their assistance on this case and for their continuous efforts to protect the lives of the citizens in the Jackson community every day.”