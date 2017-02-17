Jackson’s municipal court to host month long amnesty period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — City of Jackson Municipal Court will host a month-long amnesty period.

It will start Monday, February 27 and will last through Friday, March 31.

Residents will have the opportunity to pay tickets, court-imposed fines with thebenefit of having the warrant and administration fees waived for each violation.

The Amnesty hours each day are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular court hours will be maintained.

 

Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of Amnesty. Unpaid traffic tickets can result in a suspended license, additional fees and penalties, or an arrest.

Traffic cases and misdemeanors, with the exception of DUI and domestic violence crimes involving weapons and crimes against another person, can be resolved during Amnesty.

