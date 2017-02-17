Kraft Heinz Co in talks to buy Europe’s Unilever

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it’s made an offer to buy Europe’s Unilever and been rejected.

The company said Friday that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured.

The shares of both companies are up sharply before the opening bell.

Kraft Heinz shares rose 4.6% premarket and Unilever shares were trading 12% higher on the news of a merger bid https://t.co/3ucjgMUpCg — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 17, 2017

DEVELOPING NEWS: Kraft Heinz has made a £112bn approach to takeover the Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever https://t.co/OIQGDqBCMY pic.twitter.com/LIWgXEOCOT — Financial Times (@FT) February 17, 2017