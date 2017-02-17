Kraft Heinz Co in talks to buy Europe’s Unilever

FILE PHOTO - At left, in a March 25, 2015, file photo, a Heinz ketchup sign is shown on the side of the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh. At right, also in a March 25, 2015, file photo, the Kraft logo appears outside of their headquarters in Northfield, Ill. U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it's made an offer to buy Europe's Unilever and been rejected. The company said Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured. (AP Photo/File)
NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz Co. is confirming that it’s made an offer to buy Europe’s Unilever and been rejected.

The company said Friday that talks are ongoing with the Dutch company, but that no deal can be assured.

The shares of both companies are up sharply before the opening bell.

