Local Animal Shelter Rebounds After Break-In

JACKSON, Miss. – A local no-kill animal shelter in Jackson is working to fix the damage burglars left behind.

Nearly 400 cats and dogs are housed at Community Animal Rescue and Adoption.

“There’s no reason for anyone to do something like this to a no-kill shelter that gets by on donations,” Shelter Manager, Peggy Harrell said.

For nearly 20 years C.A.R.A has been doing their best to keep their doors open, but a recent visit by unwanted visitors has knocked the shelter back.

“Then they proceeded to also try to break into our storage areas, they cut the pad lock off one, and opened it up and took some dog food, they tried to jimmy the door on our big storage unit,” Harrell explained.

The burglary happened overnight Tuesday — that’s when several fences were cut, bags of dog food stolen and the shelter’s truck damaged in a failed attempt to steal it.

“We had more damage to all of our fencing, and it’s almost every dog run has got holes in it where they cut and they are probably as long as I am tall,” Harrell said.

Just a few feet away a flower shop was also burglarized, the owner of Banks Florist and Accessories says right before the burglars struck he had wrapped up one of his busiest days–Valentine’s day.

“They took a laptop, took a flat screen TV and took a flashlight, and whatever of value they could see,” Stanley Banks explained.

Today surveillance cameras were installed around that shop.

Now C.A.R.A is also beefing up security starting with new fences, to protect the defenseless animals they care for.

“This is on a par to me with vandalizing a church or breaking into a homeless shelter anything like that, Harrell said. “These animals are defenseless, if it takes everything we can scratch and scrape together just to operate day-to-day. This is going to really hurt us.”

For more on how to help C.A.R.A, please visit https://carams.org/node/5