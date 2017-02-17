Pennsylvania correlates natural gas fracking with earthquakes

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO In this March 20, 2014 photo, a sign near a gas well drilling site is visible near a road in Pulaski, Pa. The gas drilling company Hilcorp that is working the well has asked state officials to invoke a 1961 law in the rural area and allow Utica Shale well bores under the property of four landowners who have not signed leases. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
FILE PHOTO In this March 20, 2014 photo, a sign near a gas well drilling site is visible near a road in Pulaski, Pa. The gas drilling company Hilcorp that is working the well has asked state officials to invoke a 1961 law in the rural area and allow Utica Shale well bores under the property of four landowners who have not signed leases. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania environmental regulators say there’s a likely correlation between a natural gas company’s fracking operation and a series of minor earthquakes in western Pennsylvania last year.

They revealed their findings Friday. The quakes were recorded in April, about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh and within a mile of a natural gas well owned by Houston-based Hilcorp Energy Co. They were too weak to be felt by humans and no damage was reported.

The company stopped fracking at the well pad after the quakes.

A Hilcorp spokesman said Friday it has no plans to resume activities there and continues to work with the state and monitor for any related concerns.

Fracking has been tied to earthquakes in Ohio and elsewhere, but never in Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 natural gas-producing state.

FILE PHOTO In this March 20, 2014 photo, equipment is parked at a gas well drilling site in Pulaski, Pa. The gas drilling company Hilcorp that is working the well has asked state officials to invoke a 1961 law in the rural area and allow Utica Shale well bores under the property of four landowners who havent signed leases. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
FILE PHOTO In this March 20, 2014 photo, equipment is parked at a gas well drilling site in Pulaski, Pa. The gas drilling company Hilcorp that is working the well has asked state officials to invoke a 1961 law in the rural area and allow Utica Shale well bores under the property of four landowners who havent signed leases. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s